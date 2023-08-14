International Travel: June 2023

Helping 17 more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More



APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies & Greater Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential, said experts at a good regulatory practices conference in Seattle. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” said Richard Revesz. More



Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More