International Travel: June 2023
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Annual arrivals
Overseas visitor arrivals were 2.54 million in the June 2023 year, up 2.23 million from the June 2022 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 1.03 million)
- United States (up 253,000)
- United Kingdom (up 153,000)
- India (up 57,000)
- China (up 57,000)
- Canada (up 50,000)
- Germany (up 49,000).