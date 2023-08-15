Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Income Growth For Wage And Salary Earners Remains Strong

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Median weekly and hourly earnings from wages and salaries increased by 7.1 and 6.6 percent respectively, in the year to the June 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Median weekly earnings from wages and salaries grew by 7.1 percent ($84) over the year, to reach $1,273. This was the second-largest annual rise since the series began in 1998, surpassed only by the previous year’s annual increase.

“Median weekly earnings continued to grow strongly over the year, especially for women, whose earnings rose 8.1 percent annually, following record growth the previous year,” labour market manager Malak Shafik said.

