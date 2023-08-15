Labour Market Statistics (disability): June 2023 Quarter
Labour market statistics (disability) provide comparisons between labour market measures for disabled and non-disabled people in New Zealand. Information includes labour market participation and employment rates as well as differences in wages and salaries received.
Key facts
In the June 2023 quarter, the:
- labour force participation rate for disabled people aged 1564 years was 44.1 percent compared with 84.7 percent for non-disabled people of the same age group
- employment rate for disabled 1564-year-olds was 39.4 percent, compared with 81.7 percent of non-disabled people (a 42.3 percentage point gap)
- unemployment rate for disabled people aged 1564 years was 10.7 percent, compared with 3.5 percent for non-disabled people
- underutilisation rate for disabled people aged 1564 years was 23.8 percent compared with 9.6 percent for non-disabled people (a 14.2 percentage point gap).