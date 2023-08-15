Labour Market Statistics (disability): June 2023 Quarter

Over 175 messages from Kiwi kids highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.

More



Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA's PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting.



SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they're also struggling to walk. This suggests that they're lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe.