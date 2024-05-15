ACTs Blinds Introduces Thermal Blinds Just In Time For Winter

As the chill of winter begins to take hold, ACTs Blinds is excited to announce the addition of thermal blinds, also known as honeycomb blinds, to their extensive range of window solutions. These innovative blinds are designed to provide superior insulation and are a timely solution for homeowners looking to enhance their home's warmth and energy efficiency.

"Each winter, we see a surge in demand for cost-effective ways to keep homes warm," says Janene Gillon, Director of ACTs Blinds. "Our new thermal blinds offer an unmatched solution. Not only do they keep the heat in, but they also contribute to energy savings for our customers."

Honeycomb thermal blinds are celebrated for their unique design, which includes layers that trap air and create a barrier against windows, the primary source of heat loss in many homes. Recent testing by Consumer NZ confirms that thermal blinds are among the most effective window insulations, potentially transforming the energy consumption landscape for residential spaces.

"We're not just selling blinds; we're offering a warmer, more comfortable winter for our customers," Gillon adds. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our clients are amazed at the difference these blinds make, not just for their comfort but for their heating bills as well."

ACTs Blinds has been a leading provider of high-quality window coverings in New Zealand for over a decade, and the introduction of thermal blinds is expected to fortify their market position. With a keen eye on trends and customer needs, ACTs Blinds is committed to offering the most innovative and effective solutions on the market.

For more information about ACTs Blinds and their new range of thermal honeycomb blinds, visit www.actsblinds.co.nz.

