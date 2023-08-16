Population Growth Rebounds On Removal Of COVID Border Restrictions

New Zealand’s resident population provisionally grew by 2.1 percent (105,900 people) over the preceding 12 months, to reach 5.22 million at 30 June 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Growth of 2.1 percent is a sizeable rebound,” estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

“New Zealand’s net migration during the June 2023 year was the main driver of population growth over this period.”

