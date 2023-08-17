One Powerball Player Wins $37.125 Million

16 August 2023

It will be a night to remember for one lucky Powerball player from Paraparaumu after winning $37.125 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Kapiti in Paraparaumu.

The prize is made up of $37 million from Powerball First Division and $125,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the tenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes almost two months after a $33.5 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Christchurch. The couple are looking forward to helping their family and the community with their win.

Seven other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $125,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Albany in Auckland, Orakei Mini Mart in Auckland, Four Square Te Puke in Te Puke, Napier City Pak N Save in Napier, and on MyLotto to players from Northland and two players from Auckland.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Matata Superfoods in Whakatāne and on MyLotto to a player from Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Alternatively, if you are the Powerball First Division Winner you can also call Lotto NZ Winners’ Team on 0800 100 770 if you feel more comfortable speaking directly with someone from the winners’ team about the winning process before claiming.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kapiti Paraparaumu

© Scoop Media

