Government Co-funds Innovative Approach To Boosting Tourism’s Value

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s economic development team has secured $25,000 of government investment to go toward investigating the potential lifetime value of visitors.

The Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery funding goes toward designing 2-3 pilot projects aimed at boosting sales of Aotearoa New Zealand products after tourists return home. The projects would also explore how to alert visitors about options to invest, study, work or do business in New Zealand.

Mayor Glyn Lewers says the project proposes a win-win approach that aims to bolster exports while helping give more meaning to visitors’ experiences with Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Anyone who’s particularly enjoyed visiting another country knows the positive feeling they get from using that country’s products after returning home.”

“Recent research shows that over half of Californian visitors to our shores buy more New Zealand products when they return home. This equates to $600 million of exports that happen because people have visited New Zealand.”

The research, conducted by consumer insight specialists One Picture, also shows that one-in-five Californian visitors to New Zealand were subsequently interested in options to invest, study, migrate or do business.

“If Queenstown Lakes can play a role in helping boost that, it creates value for New Zealand and our district beyond what people spend on holiday here,” Mayor Lewers says.

The pilot projects’ innovative approach appears to be a world first. An extensive literature review by One Picture shows there is no comprehensive framework for recognising the lifetime value of visitors to a country once they return home.

QLDC’s economic development team is leading the project on behalf of funding partners Enterprise Dunedin, Central Otago District Council, Destination Queenstown, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and the Ministry of Innovation, Business and Employment. . The design of the pilot projects will cost the group a total of $75,000.

The group is focusing on designing the pilot projects that would connect exporters — and others seeking international investment or talent — with tourism operators willing to test how cross-selling could benefit all parties. The lessons learned from the pilot projects would be made available nationally for the benefit of exporters, and those seeking migrant workers, students, and investment.

The Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery is administered by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. QLDC is one of 25 nationwide recipients for the initial stream of funding which is aimed at innovative, solutions-based projects that may require further feasibility work before applying for full development support.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Lifetime_value_of_the_visitor_research_summary.pdf

