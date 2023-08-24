Nikko AM NZ Grows Investment Team Capability With Key Appointment Of Alan Clarke

Highly experienced portfolio manager to enable fund manager to further strengthen its client proposition and global connectivity

KiwiSaver provider and leading active fund manager, Nikko AM, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Clarke to the role of Portfolio Manager, Diversified Funds & External Managers.

Nikko AM NZ’s Managing Director, Stuart Williams, says Clarke’s demonstrated expertise in long-term strategy, tactical asset allocation and stakeholder engagement – honed both internationally and through senior roles at ANZ Investments over 16 years – will see him make a significant contribution for Nikko AM clients.

“Within investment circles, Alan’s reputation is well known – and I see his experience, technical ability and communication style as an excellent fit for our clients. His expertise will allow us to strengthen our relationship with some of the best and most innovative global investment managers, including Nikko AM Europe, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, JP Morgan Alternative Asset Management, ARK Invest and Yarra CM.”

In addition to managing global partner investment relationships and Nikko AM NZ’s diversified funds, Clarke will connect with the Nikko AM Portfolio Solutions Group – a team of 13 highly experienced investment professionals from around the world including Singapore, Tokyo and New York.

“We are incredibly fortunate that a portfolio manager of Alan’s calibre has become available to take up this key strategic position with us. With our investment team and innovative product suite, I’m confident we are well positioned to deliver the investment solutions clients demand – and I can’t wait to welcome Alan to the Nikko team when he starts in early October,” says Williams.

Clarke himself says that he’s driven by the opportunity to make the most of Nikko AM’s global reach to deliver outstanding opportunities, service and results for its New Zealand customers.

“I’m really excited to be joining a specialist fund manager and to be working with Nikko AM’s successful investment team. I look forward to getting on board with a clear focus on helping our clients to achieve their goals.”

