Four Lotto players share $1 million

Sunday, 27 August 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

26 August

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Palmerston North will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pioneer New World in Palmerston North, Pak N Save Palmerston North and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

