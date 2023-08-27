Four Lotto players share $1 million

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Palmerston North will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pioneer New World in Palmerston North, Pak N Save Palmerston North and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

