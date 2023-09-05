Auckland Airport Announces Executive Team Change

Auckland Airport today announced Chief Infrastructure Officer André Lovatt has resigned after five years with the organisation to take up a new role at KiwiRail in December.

Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said André’s strong leadership skills and extensive knowledge in engineering have been invaluable, particularly as Auckland Airport has rebuilt its infrastructure team and ramped up the infrastructure development programme post pandemic. Three major projects are now progressing across transport, terminals and airfield, building necessary resilience into New Zealand’s gateway and delivering the uplift in customer experience travellers are asking for.

“André has played a pivotal role in shaping Auckland Airport’s infrastructure development programme and future roadmap, setting the pathway to transform our infrastructure over the coming years. He’s also done a fantastic job in creating a strong foundation for us to build on with an infrastructure team that has both the tenure and experience to successfully deliver our projects.

“With the delivery of projects now moving forward at pace, André’s decided the time is right for him to take the next step in his career at KiwiRail as Chief Infrastructure Officer. We wish him all the very best for the future,” said Ms Hurihanganui.

Mr Lovatt will take up his new role in December 2023, with Auckland Airport to get underway shortly with the process of appointing his replacement.

