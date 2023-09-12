Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Re-shaping” Aotearoa Wins International Recognition For CRL Manager

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: City Rail Link

A City Rail Link (CRL) manager - Berenize Peita (Kaiwhakahaere Hua a Hapori) – has won international recognition for her “profound efforts in reshaping how future infrastructure projects in New Zealand will unfold”.

In Melbourne, the Australian-based Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) awarded Berenize its prestigious ‘Enduring Impact’ Award for Individual Contribution to a Sustainable Future.

Berenize, employed by City Rail Link Ltd as the Social Outcomes Legacy Manager inside Link Alliance, the project’s main contractor, leads initiatives that promote a more diverse workforce and support Māori and Pasifika businesses. Under her guidance, a successful Progressive Employment Programme helps rangatahi (youth) successfully graduate into the workforce, and CRL contracts valued at more than $95 million have been directed towards Māori and Pasifika-owned businesses.

ISC Chief Executive, Ainsley Simpson, describes Berenize’s leadership as “profound efforts” to reshape future infrastructure projects in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

“Ongoing commitment to her work has created a permanent legacy for the tikanga Māori and te reo Māori people involved, and for the way project managers can work with similar groups to achieve these outcomes on other projects and their communities.”

“Through her leadership, with the support of CRL Mana Whenua partners, Berenize has elevated te ao Māori (the Māori world) as a valued part of the Link Alliance’s operational approach. Her efforts emphasize the value in social outcomes and fostering a diverse, inclusive workforce in Aotearoa,” says Ms Simpson.

Berenize says she is grateful for the recognition but says it represents the work of many.

“Particularly to the project’s Social Outcomes team, as well as to City Rail Link Ltd and Link Alliance for creating the space to prioritise these outcomes and support their delivery,” she adds.

City Rail Link Ltd’s Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney, says the ISC award is fantastic and outstanding recognition for Berenize.

“From day one of this project we have worked with mana whenua to deliver an exemplar project – one that not only has enduring benefits for rail users and Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, but one that for years ahead equally benefits all the people and companies behind our successful project. The role Berenize plays in helping achieve that is immense and it is absolutely fitting she has won international recognition for her leadership,” Dr Sweeney says.

The Infrastructure Sustainability Council is the peak body for infrastructure sustainability, advocating for the delivery of cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits from all infrastructure assets.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from City Rail Link on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More

Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 