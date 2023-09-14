Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Remarkable” City Rail Link Wins Trans-Tasman Praise

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: City Rail Link

Auckland’s ambitious City Rail Link (CRL) project has been recognised by the rail industries on both sides of the Tasman for its “remarkable” efforts to protect the environment.

CRL’s main contractor, Link Alliance, won the Australasian Rail Industry (ARI) Sustainability & Environmental Excellence Award at an event attended by 800 people in Melbourne.

Australasian Railway Association (ARA) Chief Executive, Caroline Wilkie, congratulated Link Alliance for what she describes as a “significant” achievement.

“City Rail Link has successfully embraced several sustainability initiatives at all levels of this major project, leading to a significantly reduced carbon footprint. It is a remarkable project and Link Alliance has set new benchmarks for incorporating environmental, social and cultural benefits into infrastructure projects,” Ms Wilkie says.

CRL’s Principal Sustainability Advisor, Nick Braxton, says the award is a proud honour.

“From procurement, through design and now construction the whole Link Alliance team has been focused on reducing our carbon footprint, avoiding waste and leaving a positive social and cultural legacy for Auckland, and we’ve had great support for this mahi from our mana whenua partners,” says Mr Braxton.

City Rail Link’s Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney, awards at this level are keenly contested by some very big industry players.

“Recognition like this does not come easily. It’s a fantastic outcome for a lot of hard work and sustained commitment over the years by people determined to deliver a project that’s world class in many, many different ways.”

Earlier this month a CRL manager - Berenize Peita (Kaiwhakahaere Hua a Hapori) – won the ‘Enduring Impact’ Award from the Australian-based Infrastructure Sustainability Council for the impact her sustainability leadership was having on CRL and the wider infrastructure industry.

What impressed ARI’s judges in numbers

  • Reduction in mined tunnelling by up to 45 per cent
  • Replaced 21 per cent of cement with fly ash in concrete mix designs
  • More than $135 million spend since 2019 on Māori and Pasifika-owned businesses
  • Successful 16-week internship programme for Māori and Pasifika youth with 33 interns graduating – over 73 per cent have since been employed
  • Use of advanced 3D BIM computer technology to track CRL’s carbon footprint – a high-tech first for New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from City Rail Link on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 