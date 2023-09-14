“Remarkable” City Rail Link Wins Trans-Tasman Praise

Auckland’s ambitious City Rail Link (CRL) project has been recognised by the rail industries on both sides of the Tasman for its “remarkable” efforts to protect the environment.

CRL’s main contractor, Link Alliance, won the Australasian Rail Industry (ARI) Sustainability & Environmental Excellence Award at an event attended by 800 people in Melbourne.

Australasian Railway Association (ARA) Chief Executive, Caroline Wilkie, congratulated Link Alliance for what she describes as a “significant” achievement.

“City Rail Link has successfully embraced several sustainability initiatives at all levels of this major project, leading to a significantly reduced carbon footprint. It is a remarkable project and Link Alliance has set new benchmarks for incorporating environmental, social and cultural benefits into infrastructure projects,” Ms Wilkie says.

CRL’s Principal Sustainability Advisor, Nick Braxton, says the award is a proud honour.

“From procurement, through design and now construction the whole Link Alliance team has been focused on reducing our carbon footprint, avoiding waste and leaving a positive social and cultural legacy for Auckland, and we’ve had great support for this mahi from our mana whenua partners,” says Mr Braxton.

City Rail Link’s Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney, awards at this level are keenly contested by some very big industry players.

“Recognition like this does not come easily. It’s a fantastic outcome for a lot of hard work and sustained commitment over the years by people determined to deliver a project that’s world class in many, many different ways.”

Earlier this month a CRL manager - Berenize Peita (Kaiwhakahaere Hua a Hapori) – won the ‘Enduring Impact’ Award from the Australian-based Infrastructure Sustainability Council for the impact her sustainability leadership was having on CRL and the wider infrastructure industry.

What impressed ARI’s judges in numbers Reduction in mined tunnelling by up to 45 per cent

Replaced 21 per cent of cement with fly ash in concrete mix designs

More than $135 million spend since 2019 on Māori and Pasifika-owned businesses

Successful 16-week internship programme for Māori and Pasifika youth with 33 interns graduating – over 73 per cent have since been employed

Use of advanced 3D BIM computer technology to track CRL’s carbon footprint – a high-tech first for New Zealand

