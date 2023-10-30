Coralus’ 2023 New Zealand Ventures Showcase Creativity, Sustainability And Whanaungatanga

Seven rising businesses in Aotearoa are set to join the ranks of successful women and non-binary-led Ventures who have benefited from access to Coralus’ extensive global network, and will receive interest-free five-year loans, business mentoring, resourcing and support from hundreds of Coralus community members.

Coralus, formerly known as SheEO, has announced its 2023 Ventures today, with founder Vicki Saunderson, who travelled to New Zealand for the occasion, acknowledging the ‘radical generosity’ once again shown by hundreds of Kiwi Activators, despite the tough economic climate impacting many Aotearoa-owned businesses.

“Coralus Aotearoa NZ has raised $1.6 million since its launch in 2017,” she notes. “Since its inception, the network has gone from strength to strength, supporting Coralus Ventures to be successful on their own terms. We’re thrilled to be announcing seven ventures this year, two more than previous years, which is a testament to the support from the community and the passion and skill of the Ventures.

“The Coralus New Zealand community - over 800 women strong - added to the global community of 7000+ women who are all committed to a more impactful and equitable world are thrilled to have added seven new Ventures to the family. Our proven ecosystem based approach creates the conditions for those who are doing things differently to thrive in a supportive environment that uplifts their vision for social and environmental impact. Together we are proving that a better way of doing business is possible.”

Coralus is delighted to announce the selected Ventures for 2023 are:

Hapī Ora – based in Napier and founded by Gretta Carney, Hapī Ora are artisan food producers upholding he kai he rongoa he rongoa he kai, the healing potential of food produced with the integrity of her ancestors.

HazEL – an Auckland business founded by Kate Bromfield, HazEL builds simple tools than enable people to make better chemical management decisions that reduce chemical harm.

Kiwi Launch Pad – Founded by Bridget Romanes, Kiwi Launch Pad is a comprehensive digital platform for new migrants, funded by employers, containing all the information newcomers need to settle successfully in Aotearoa.

Liz Mitchell Wool Revolution – Founded by Auckland based fashion icon Liz Mitchell who is creating a sustainable design-led revolution using strong wool to develop world-leading consumer products that will transform the world.

One Twenty Legacy Limited (t/a Ignite Your Gift) – Stacey Mareroa-Roberts is based in Tauranga and focused on uplifting Māori capability development through culturally tailored consulting and coaching, fostering leadership education and inclusivity for prosperity.

Waste Free Celebrations Ltd – Emma Conyngham is on a mission to give joy, not waste. Her Auckland-based business turns festive occasions into eco-friendly traditions.

Whatu Creative – A Māori creative agency founded by Awhina Murupaenga developing modern products based off traditional art forms to reclaim, relearn and reconnect with Māori culture.

These businesses join the ranks of previous successful Ventures, as outlined in the grid below.

Saunders observes that all seven Ventures are linked by themes of creativity, sustainability and whanaungatanga (connectedness): values which closely align with those of Coralus itself.

“The entrepreneurs who lead these Ventures benefit not just from the financial support offered, but also from the networking, professional development and business advice opportunities that are the hallmark of a community of business leaders and innovators that is founded on relationships and acts of radical generosity as opposed to transactions.”

In 2022, SheEO rebranded to Coralus to better reflect the community and its trajectory – one that is ever evolving, transforming and regenerating.

How it Works:

The Coralus model has hundreds of women and non-binary folks (called Activators) contributing capital into a collective fund as an act of radical generosity, with the money loaned out at no interest to women and non-binary-led businesses (called Ventures) working on the world’s ‘to do’ list and paid back over a five-year period. Selected Ventures also get access to Coralus’ networks, buying power and expertise to grow their business.

About Coralus:

Coralus (formerly SheEO) is a high-impact economic + social model powered by a uniquely inclusive community. Members offer and access resources at their own pace, creating a self-regenerating pay-it-forward pool of skills, connections, funds, and support then used to advance the UN's Sustainability Goals ("The World's To-do List"). Coralus has circulated nearly $12M to 140+ women- and nonbinary-led ventures by distributing capital via crowdsourced decision-making.

Vicki Saunders, as global founder of Coralus, set out to create an entirely different funding model for women. After decades of watching the low percentage of venture capital going to women, and less than one per cent of corporate procurement going to women and non-binary people-led businesses – Vicki developed a model to not only help businesses with networked support but also to create a positive financial impact on the companies and the communities within which they operate. For more information or to see the complete list of Ventures and Activators, please visit coralus.world.

Previous successful Coralus (formerly SheEO) Ventures:

2017 2018 2019/2020* 2021 2022 2023 Brainfit Beany AWWA Atutahi Again Again Hapī Ora DermNet Chia Sisters Goodbye BDÉT Banqer HazEL Pure Peony Guardian Angel Security Jobloads Farm Plans Chooice Ignite Your Gift ShearWarmth The Better Packaging Co. Kiri Nathan Ltd Kete Kai Kitcal Kiwi Launch Pad The Hello Cup Nisa Supie Te Whenua Group Liz Mitchell Wool Revolution Waste Free Celebrations Whatu Creative

