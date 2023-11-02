Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record Achievements Mark Port Marlborough’s 2023 Financial Year

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Port Marlborough New Zealand Limited

Record Achievements Mark Port Marlborough’s 2023 Financial Year

Port Marlborough is delighted to share highlights from a record-breaking 2023, through the recently released Annual Report, which shows significant progress made across strategic targets of people, planet, prosperity, and partnerships - the four foundational pillars that continue to drive our strategy of sustainable growth and development.

Highlights

Revenue - $41M (+19%)

EBITDA - $21M (+30%)

Dividend - $4.4M (+19%)

Passengers through port - 1,041,627 (+55.3%)

Vessel Visits >500GRT - 3,156 (+11.9%)

People

Our people are our greatest asset, and the year held a continued focus on Health and Safety, with the launch of the inaugural Wellbeing Calendar, underscoring our commitment to the well being of our team. Every staff member now earns at or above the Living Wage Aotearoa standards, and significant progress was made on People & Culture programmes including introduction of new policies, and the establishment of a new role - GM People and Culture.

Planet

We continue to deliver against environmental sustainability targets, reporting on these through our Sustainability Scorecard. Over the course of the year we have initiated a project transforming the port’s commercial forest into a permanent carbon sink, and invested in more recycling facilities in our marinas to offer our marina customers more environmentally friendly options for their vessel waste. We also appointed a new Environmental Manager.

Prosperity

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The financial year marked a significant rebound in prosperity, with the return of cruise ships injecting a much-needed boost into the Marlborough tourism economy following a two-year hiatus of Cruise due to the pandemic. The company's new marina, Waikawa North West provides an additional 251 berths for the region's boating public, and the introduction of new marina management software streamlined customer experience across the marinas portfolio.

The port achieved record revenue, topping $41 million for the first time and resulting in a record EBITDA of $21 million. Marlborough District Council Holdings Ltd, the port’s sole shareholder has received a total distribution of $4.4 million for 2023, the highest in over a decade.

Partnerships

Community engagement was enhanced with $133K of sponsorships to the Marlborough community and schools, and through the Port Marlborough Sounds Discovery Fund, supporting primary schools in the province with their outdoor learning in the Sounds.

The port’s commitment to Kairangatira / delivering excellence was reinforced through numerous commercial partnerships, including with KiwiRail on the Picton Ferry precinct redevelopment (iReX) project, and with Centreport Wellington Ltd, on the Marlborough Inland Hub Ltd, a new development in Riverlands providing Marlborough exporters a more direct route to market.

Looking Ahead

The port's ongoing investment in people, infrastructure, and communities will provide sustainable triple bottom line dividends for the Marlborough region. The team are excited about the journey towards becoming an environmentally restorative port and are sincerely appreciative of the continued support received over the year from staff, customers, community and iwi.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 2023 Annual Report.

https://www.portmarlborough.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/PM-AR23-lowres.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Port Marlborough New Zealand Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 