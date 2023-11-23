Commitment To Customer Centricity Gains Asteron Life 2023 Life Insurance Company Of The Year At The ANZIIF Awards

The annual ANZIIF Insurance Industry Awards were held in Tāmaki Makaurau last night and Asteron Life were awarded the Life Insurance Company of the Year.

Members of the Asteron Life senior leadership team accepted the award at the event and Grant Willis, Executive General Manager for Asteron Life says the recognition from the industry is a testament to the effort of the Asteron Life whānau. Their commitment to providing insurance that is accessible, affordable, and sustainable is shown through their dedication to the work.

"One of the things the Asteron Life leadership team is most proud of is how our people consistently put customers at the heart of everything they do. Our adviser relationships have gone from strength to strength over the last year, and this is apparent in customer and adviser feedback."

Through independent ratings from advisers the life insurer was ranked number one for claims management and adviser relationships and achieved an average claims acceptance rate of 94% across the 2023 financial year.

Willis says, the insurer has been listening to customer pain points and are continuously evaluating where they can improve experiences for customers and advisers.

Some of the highlights outlined on the night were the insurers dedication to clarity and transparency, strategic growth initiatives - in particular the upgrade to the underwriting rules engine - and the diverse range of customer and people-focused initiatives, including extension of the Asteron Life Connected Care service, enabling easier and quicker access to a range of healthcare options, including medical, mental health, fitness and nutrition support.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Willis says the insurer wanted to thank their partners including independent financial advisers who they work alongside, helping connect customers with services that offer them the flexibility to protect their financial wellbeing.

"This award acknowledges the superb team at Asteron Life who are all working towards the aim of helping New Zealanders protect what matters most." says Willis.

Suncorp New Zealand’s general insurance go-to-market brand Vero Insurance New Zealand was also a finalist on the night for General Insurance Company of the Year and Claims Team of the Year.

© Scoop Media

