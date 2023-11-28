Devoli Simplifies Trans-Tasman Telco Services

AUCKLAND, 28 November 2023 -- Devoli has become the first trans-Tasman telco to offer clients the ability to directly provision and manage internet and voice services for their customers in Australia and New Zealand, dramatically expanding the reach of its simple, unified software platform.

Many businesses need broadband and voice connections in both countries. Until now, provisioning and managing this from either country has been slow and difficult: getting the connection provisioned typically involves multiple third parties and manual communications for each business site individually.

Devoli’s automation technology has been proven at scale in New Zealand, and it’s now positioned to add an interoperable service in Australia. Customer service agents can provision and manage broadband for their end customers on both sides of the Tasman — all from a single platform.

“Devoli has alleviated the pain points for Trans-Tasman businesses needing unified internet and voice technology,” says Karl Rosnell, CEO of Devoli. “Our Vumeda platform allows businesses to use our automation capabilities to easily order, sell, and manage voice and internet services.”

Managed service providers, ISPs and corporates are now able to set up their own voice and internet connectivity to multiple sites in multiple locations in both nations using the Vumeda customer experience engine. Vumeda’s simple quoting tool shows the products and services available at an address, the price of those services, and allows an order to be placed and provisioned.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Vumeda delivers control to customers. This allows them to confidently assure their clients of their strong relationships with traditional telecommunications companies, even though they have never met them,” says Rosnell.

Simplicity the key

With Vumeda, provisioning tasks involving Australian connections happen faster and require less effort, making it easier for service providers to extend their broadband reach into Australia.

“We’ve just implemented our first major trans-Tasman deployment. Our client is a managed telecommunications, network, and security provider, and they’re now managing their internet connectivity across both countries. Devoli’s automated approach has saved them significant time and cost that would have been incurred had the customer needed to approach multiple internet vendors in both countries,” says Rosnell.

Extensive network in New Zealand and Australia

Devoli’s internet capabilities now extend seamlessly across both New Zealand and Australia, with connectivity through all New Zealand local fibre companies (LFCs), a number of other access network providers including fixed wireless services and Australia’s extensive National Broadband Network.

Devoli’s NZ network provides voice and data services across the country, with over 26 data centres connected by 100G and 400G backhaul systems. Its trans-Tasman network utilises multiple 100G connections over the Southern Cross, Hawaiki and TGA cable systems.

Devoli’s network powers some of New Zealand’s fastest growing residential broadband providers, as well as the most innovative MSPs and corporates in multiple sectors. Across their customers, they manage over 115,000 businesses and houses with over 10 million minutes of calls per month. Their core network handles up to 1Tbps of peak aggregate traffic per night.

The platform for telco efficiencies

Devoli’s market leading Vumeda automation technology enables customers to aggregate, integrate, bundle, and deliver telecommunications services – including white-labelled voice and broadband – to residential and business customers of any size.

“We’ve helped a number of New Zealand businesses offer connectivity services and even become their own ISPs, and we’re now doing the same in Australia and making it so businesses with trans-Tasman operations find extreme efficiencies. For CFOs our service represents another revenue stream. For CIOs, CTOs, and other decision makers it simply makes their service easier to deliver and more affordable,” adds Rosnell.

Devoli’s Vumeda platform simplifies the telco provisioning journey for any IT service provider, corporate customer or large retailer wishing to offer telecommunications services, enabling them to efficiently self-service network, data, and voice services, without the barriers and complexities typically associated.

Devoli’s platform also integrates with third party providers such as Stripe, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, Netsuite, Zendesk, SAP, and Salesforce for end-to-end digital journeys and end-user billing, as well as with 3PLs such as CDL and CEVA for supply chain management.

All Devoli services are backed by their dedicated Customer Success Team, based in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

