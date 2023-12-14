Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CCL Named A Major Player In The IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Cloud Professional Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Spark Business Group

CCL, Spark Business Group’s hybrid cloud specialist, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Cloud Professional Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP50426623, November 2023)

Cloud Professional Services refers to a range of services offered by cloud consultants to help organisations achieve their desired business outcomes with cloud computing. The IDC MarketScape study represents a vendor assessment of the Asia-Pacific 2023-2024 cloud professional services market.

“CCL is proud to be recognised as a Major Player in the Asia-Pacific region by IDC,” says Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “We see firsthand how complex it can be for businesses to transition to the cloud, particularly when they rely on legacy systems, or they have workloads that they want to keep stored in New Zealand, or they want to take advantage of the latest technology innovations.”

“With our locally owned and domiciled cloud platforms and data centre network, along with our strong partnerships with the world’s leading providers, we offer a comprehensive range of professional and managed services to empower New Zealand organisations to make the best possible decisions for their cloud strategy.

“We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape is fantastic validation of our mahi to deliver successful cloud services to a wide range of New Zealand organisations. Our nationwide team of cloud experts support many of Aotearoa’s private and public sector organisations to navigate their cloud journey. This includes support with cloud strategies as well as cloud architecture and cloud security - right through to application migration and modernisation. In an industry that is ever-changing, our customers appreciate having access to the capabilities and experience we offer, particularly when it can be challenging to access those skills themselves.”

"The cloud isn’t just an option, it’s the preferred platform for digital businesses. Cloud professional services providers are critical to helping businesses transition to a modern, cloud-centric model," saysPushkaraksh Shanbhag, Associate Director, Cloud and IT Services Research, IDC Asia/Pacific. "The wide range of transformative services offered by cloud professional services vendors — including app migration, modernization, cloud-native development, enterprise platform integration, and specialized industry solutions — requires businesses to thoughtfully assess providers against their unique needs. This report guides enterprises in making informed decisions to match these specific requirements," endsShanbhag.

About IDC MarketScape: 

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

