Domino’s Appoints New Zealand General Manager

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (Domino’s) has today announced the promotion of the Company’s NSW Market Manager to lead the New Zealand market.

Ross Kruger, an accomplished leader with more than 18 years’ experience in the Domino’s business, will take on the role of New Zealand General Manager.

Originally from South Africa, Mr Kruger joined Domino’s in 2005 as a Delivery Expert at Domino’s Kirwan in the city of Townsville, Queensland. Over the following years, he worked his way up through various roles, including OER Coach, Business Consultant, and most recently, Market Manager in WA and then NSW, where he was responsible for overseeing operations and driving business success.

In his new role as General Manager, Mr Kruger will work closely with franchisee partners and team members in more than 150 stores, as they continue to drive growth across the New Zealand market through a core focus on people, product, delivery, and innovation.

Domino’s Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said: “We are extremely excited to have someone as experienced as Ross join the New Zealand team, with a focus and commitment on heroing this local market, its team members, customers, and wider communities.

“As a market with more than 150 stores and growing, I am confident that Ross is the right person to lead Domino’s through the next stage of growth and development in New Zealand.”

Mr Kruger has been awarded the DPI Regional Supervisor of the Year Award twice, recognised for his incredible leadership skills and commitment to operational excellence at Domino’s.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the role, Mr Kruger said: “I’m excited to continue building on the momentum that we're currently seeing in New Zealand and working closely with our Kiwi franchisee partners and team members on all areas of business growth.

“We're proud to have locally owned and operated stores and I'd like that to shine through in everything that we do. There’s also a great opportunity for community engagement. I’m looking forward to getting out and giving back to the communities in which we operate, and supporting the customers that support us.”

Mr Kruger will commence in the role effectively immediately, following his predecessor Daniel Hawkins who made the decision to relocate back to Australia to spend more time with family.

