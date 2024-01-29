Great South Homes Park Fast-track Consent Granted

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide approximately six hectares of land for residential and commercial development in Papakura, Auckland.

Unispot Great South Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves subdividing land at 470 and 476 Great South Road and 2 and 8 Gatland Road and the following activities:

demolishing existing buildings and infrastructure

constructing a housing development with approximately 264 residential units

constructing commercial buildings

constructing or installing infrastructure for the subdivision, housing development, and commercial buildings

developing land to create an open public space.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 152 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

