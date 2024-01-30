Property Transfer Statistics: December 2023 Quarter



Property transfer statistics are based mainly on land transfer tax statements. They capture property transfers by New Zealanders and overseas people. This includes information on the citizenship, visa status, or tax residency of people and companies involved in property transfers.

Key facts

This data has been randomly rounded to protect confidentiality. Individual figures may not add up to totals. Counts below six are suppressed.



There were 40,857 property transfers, including 33,843 home transfers, in the December 2023 quarter.

0.5 percent of home transfers were to people without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas in the December 2023 quarter, compared with 0.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter.

In the year ended December 2023, the areas with the highest number of home transfers to people without NZ citizenship or a resident visa were Waitematā local board (114 home transfers), Christchurch city (72 home transfers), and Queenstown-Lakes district (51 home transfers).

