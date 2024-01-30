Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Neo4j Names Twilio Veteran Kristen Pimpini To Lead APAC Region

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: Neo4j

AUCKLAND – Jan 30, 2024 – Neo4j®, the graph database and analytics leader, has hired technology veteran Kristen Pimpini (KP) to lead the company’s Asia-Pacific region. KP oversees a revenue team across field and partner operations, services, and customer success organisations, collaborating cross-functionally with go-to-market and engineering operations. He reports to global Chief Revenue Officer Alyson Welch.

KP’s appointment comes as APAC ranks as Neo4j’s fastest-growing region, with strong double-digit growth in 2023 driven by high cloud and generative AI customer adoption and continued growth in 2024. Enterprise customers include Far EasTone Telecommunication Co. Ltd, Healius, Keppel, Mercari.inc, Natixis, PT Pegadaian, Tata Consultancy Services, Tokopedia, Western Australia Police, WorkSafe New Zealand, Woven Planet Holdings, and many others.

“KP’s track record is rooted in his relentless commitment to strategic client relationships, value delivery, and a collaborative winning culture where everyone has a voice and a purpose to deliver brilliant customer experiences,” said Alyson Welch, Chief Revenue Officer, Neo4j. “He is the perfect leader to scale our operations and customers’ success across the region.”

KP previously led APJ for Twilio. He has more than 20 years of sales leadership with companies across Asia that also include Braemac, Telstra, and Aspect Software (now Alvaria). He succeeds Nik Vora, who is moving to Europe with his family next month.

Neo4j in December 2023 was named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) among 19 other recognised global DBMS vendors. The company last year added native vector search within its core database capabilities and announced strategic integrations with Google Cloud Vertex AI and AWS Bedrock that increase GenAI performance and prevent hallucinations.

“Neo4j is at the epicenter of an enormous opportunity as graph technology reshapes the database market and drives better GenAI and analytics outcomes,” said KP. “I’m honoured to join this generational company whose customers are achieving transformative results for their data and their business.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, Adam Ronthal, Rick Greenwald, Xingyu Gu, Ramke Ramakrishnan, Aaron Rosenbaum, Henry Cook, 18 December 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

