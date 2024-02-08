Beach Booch Tuning Up For Second Synthony This Saturday After Year Of Growth

Synthony-goers will have the option of hitting a more natural high this Saturday night at Auckland Domain (and arguably avoiding an unnatural low the day after at home) thanks to New Zealand ‘hard’ kombucha brand, Beach Booch.

Batch brewed in Auckland using only natural ingredients, Beach Booch is fermented to an easy-drinking 5% ABV to create an all-natural and organic alternative to traditional beer, wine and RTDs, which are often filled with sugar, artificial sweeteners and preservatives.

Vegan, low-sugar and gluten-free, with flavours inspired by New Zealand’s natural environment, co-founder Alistair Kirk says the motivation behind Beach Booch was to create a clean, zero-compromise choice for Kiwis to help celebrate life’s great moments.

“A great moment can take many forms. It can be as simple as catching up with a friend or loved one, but it can also be getting your groove on to a spectacular show with thousands of other Kiwis in a park in the country’s biggest city,” says Alistair.

“We discovered this last year and it’s why we’re so stoked to be back supporting Synthony again this weekend.”

The Synthony Beach Booch bar, which will be located in the Stonewood Homes Food and Beverage Village, will be stocking the full range of Booch flavours – all named after iconic New Zealand beaches.

90 Mile Booch is Grapefruit Ginger; Raglan Booch Berry Lemon Sage; Ocean Booch Peach Chilli; and Bethell’s Booch Strawberry Mojito.

For Kiwis looking to enhance other great moments planned for this weekend, you may also be in luck. In addition to online sales from its website, Beach Booch is now available in over 120 stores, including 89 Woolworths stores across the country from Kerikeri to Dunedin.

