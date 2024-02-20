Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Govt Calls For Energy Sector Support At BEC Breakfast

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ Energy Council

The Government plans to fast-track consenting for energy projects, and has asked the sector for public support in 2024.

Minister for energy and transport Simeon Brown outlined his priorities to energy sector representatives during the BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) breakfast event, sponsored by Meridian.

He said the Government wants a maximum 12-month consenting process for solar, wind and geothermal projects through changes to the Resource Management Act, and is working on a fast-track which would in effect create a "one stop shop" for consenting.

Speaking to policy changes Brown said "We want to ensure that it enables the industry to get the decisions made, that are needed".

"We need your support publicly, but also your help to ensure that piece of legislation is the best possible piece of legislation it can be."

Other priorities outlined this morning include; Promoting fuel diversity where gas will play a role in transition, exploring carbon capture utilisation and storage, as well as facilitating investment in hydrogen and offshore wind.

Brown also reiterated the focus on electrifying New Zealand - the details of which he said would be revealed soon.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr said the annual breakfast with the Minister was an opportunity to gauge how well aligned the sector and government’s priorities were, and to have direct conversation between public and private sectors.

"Highlights for the sector include the Minister’s endorsement of the energy sector framework and indicating he is eager to implement it quickly.

"It’s also a good sign to hear the Government is committed to developing an energy strategy that is practical, and not just a theoretical document.

"BEC looks forward to working with the Minster and supporting policy which promotes positive outcomes for the energy sector, over the next few years."

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ Energy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 