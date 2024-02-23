Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Save The Date! Tourism’s Top Leadership Event Is Heading To Auckland

Friday, 23 February 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is thrilled to announce that this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa will be held in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

One of the industry’s premier thought leadership events, the Summit will be held on 6 November at Cordis Auckland, followed in the evening by the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards gala dinner.

Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says it is wonderful to be bringing the Summit to the country’s economic heart.

“Auckland is New Zealand’s number one visitor gateway, the launching pad for many adventures, so it’s very appropriate to host this flagship tourism event there.”

The theme for the Summit is Visitor Experience (VX) in a Changing World, offering a full day of inspiration and practical knowledge about how VX and customer experience is evolving. This builds on the Summit theme in 2023 that explored the role of technology in tourism.

“We’ve got a host of inspiring speakers, activities and workshops lined up that will make those attending really think about the way visitors experience New Zealand and the developing trends that can help keep us at the top of satisfaction ratings,” Ms Ingram says.

Both the Summit and the New Zealand Tourism Awards are open to members and non-members of TIA. More information will follow, including the opening date for award entries at the end of May.

TIA also thanks our host region partner Tātaki Auckland Unlimited for its support.

