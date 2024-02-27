Tiwai To Provide Additional Dry Winter Electricity Back-up

An agreement signed with Meridian Energy, will see New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai make 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity available to the national grid, if required, over a 12-week period this winter.

The agreement will enable Meridian to bring 20MW back into the system, over peak periods of demand this winter, where the national grid’s capacity is at its most stretched.

The 20MW announced today is additional to the 50MW demand response agreement already in place with Meridian.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this additional support for New Zealand’s power grid. While we all hope this winter will not put undue stress on the national grid, having up to 70 MW of available electricity will be beneficial if New Zealand’s energy system does come under pressure," said Chris Blenkiron, Chief Executive, New Zealand Aluminium Smelter.

“As we look to secure a future for Tiwai beyond 2024, we would expect any future electricity supply arrangements to have demand response capability built into them.

“This recognises that with the energy we use comes a responsibility to play our part in keeping the lights on across New Zealand when needed,” Mr Blenkiron said.

Commencing on 3 June 2024, Meridian can call up to 20 MW at any time for up to four trading period (two hours) per day and up to 20 trading periods over a fortnight, and Tiwai will reduce its consumption to meet the request.

20 MW is the approximate equivalent of the electricity needed to power all the homes in the city of Napier.

