Acts Blinds Introduces New Roman Blinds Range

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: ACTS Blinds

ACTS Blinds, a provider of window treatments in Auckland, has announced the addition of Roman Blinds to its product offerings. The company is expanding its collection with a range from Luxaflex®, known for quality window dressings.

ACTS Blinds aims to provide a variety of window treatment solutions, enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of spaces.

The partnership with Luxaflex® brings a new line of Roman Blinds that features modern design principles, utilising sustainable materials and aiming for energy efficiency.

The Luxaflex® Roman Blinds collection offers a selection of textures, colours, and patterns, designed for light control, energy efficiency, and privacy. "With the introduction of the Luxaflex® Roman Blinds range, we are adding to our commitment towards offering advanced window treatment solutions. Luxaflex® aligns with our focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability".

This range is available in various sizes and includes options for chain-operated or motorised systems, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

ACTS Blinds is launching the new collection with promotional pricing and offers free in-home consultations for potential customers. The company provides consultations to assist in selecting the appropriate window treatments for each customer's needs.

About ACTS Blinds:

ACTS Blinds specialises in providing window treatments, including shutters, and blinds and curtains in Auckland. The company focuses on delivering products that combine quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction to improve the ambience and functionality of both homes and offices.

For further information on their Roman Blinds range or to book a consultation, get in touch with ACTS Blinds via their website https://www.actsblinds.co.nz/.

