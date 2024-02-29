Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Grants Clearance For St John To Acquire Medical Alarm And Monitoring Assets From Securely

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for The Priory in New Zealand of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem (St John) to acquire certain assets relating to the medical alarm and monitoring business, which includes lone worker and duress alarm monitoring, from Electra Services Limited, which trades as Securely. The proposed acquisition excludes Securely’s property security alarms used for government, commercial and residential purposes.

In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed acquisition on competition in national markets for medical alarm and monitoring services being provided to Ministry of Social Development (MSD) funded private users, self-funded private users and commercial customers.

Division Chair Anne Callinan said the Commission was satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“Our investigation indicated that in all of the affected markets, St John and Securely are not each other’s closest competitor and the merged entity is likely to continue to face competitive constraint from other medical alarm providers. Our investigation revealed that these competitors offer products of comparable levels of quality and service in the MSD-funded market in particular, and have the ability to expand,” said Ms Callinan.

“We also consider that MSD has some ability to achieve competitive outcomes through its tender design process and, more generally, encourage customers to shop around to make sure they are getting the best deal.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A public version of the written reasons for the decision will be available on the Commission’s case register in due course.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 