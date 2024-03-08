Emm McCartney Earns Prestigious Place In The 2024 NZ Adviser Elite

NZHL is delighted to announce Emm McCartney’s inclusion in the prestigious 2024 NZ Adviser Elite Women, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry.

As an impartial authority in the Mortgage sector, NZ Adviser conducted exhaustive research over the past five months to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. NZ Adviser’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals.

Emm McCartney has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the mortgage industry and says she is proud to be acknowledged as one of the industry's finest.

"To be selected is humbling as I strive to help my clients (existing and new) take back their control and create a future with the certainty of being mortgage-free and having their retirements set up so they can live the lives they deserve.

I truly believe that everyone should be able to have their own home and have a roof safely secured, mortgage-free, going into their next stage in life", says Emm.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at NZ Adviser, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "To even be considered, nominees had to display a wider impact on the national mortgage industry.

That’s why Emm McCartney is a deserving winner as she demonstrated an ability to frequently go above and beyond by introducing innovative concepts and being a thoroughly excellent performer."

This recognition underscores Emm McCartney’s dedication to industry excellence and continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.

About Emm McCartney

Emm McCartney was drawn to NZHL when she observed four former banking clients switch to it in one month, citing their determination to become debt-free faster. McCartney joined NZHL as a client servicing consultant to assist people in repaying their mortgages quickly while coaching them to create financial freedom in their futures through passive income. During this time, she was recognised as the company’s highest performer in that role for six consecutive years, from 2006 to 2012.

Becoming a business owner of NZHL Canterbury Metro in July 2011 - post the Christchurch earthquakes, there was a new driver to help more people through the events that had happened. As a business owner, McCartney was recognised as the company’s highest performer in this role for 2020, 2021, and 2023. She believes achieving these awards is a result of the success of her clients in achieving their goals.

McCartney feels that being part of NZHL is more than a job; it is a lifestyle decision and an occupation that one has to be passionate about. She sees her role as being part of their lives, as she is the person they call to talk about their day. All the best sports champions have sports coaches - and she sees herself as their financial coach.

The most prized reward for McCartney is seeing her clients achieve the goals that they only thought were dreams and celebrating when they become mortgage-free.

About NZHL Group

NZHL Group is a Kiwi-owned, respected, and trusted brand - a purpose-driven (financial freedom, faster) home loan and insurance network that offers a solution to support advisers and help put Kiwis in a better financial position.

Part of Kiwi Group Capital Ltd (KGC) which is 100% Government owned, NZHL Group operates with an Independent Board and local business owners nationwide.

About 2024 Elite Women

NZ Adviser invited mortgage professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional female leaders for its annual Elite Women 2024 list. Nominees had to be working in a role that related to, interacted with, or in some way impacted the industry and should have demonstrated a clear passion for their work.

Nominators were asked to describe the nominee’s standout professional achievements over the past 12 months, initiatives and innovations, and contributions to the mortgage industry.

After a thorough review of all the nominations, the NZ Adviser team narrowed down the list to the final 40 Elite Women who have made their mark in the industry.

