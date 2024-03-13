TVNZ: Union Members Say “No” To Proposal

E tū has formally written to TVNZ on behalf of union members, raising serious concerns about the proposed changes and the process laid out by the company. The letter was sent to TVNZ’s chief executive, the executive editor of news and current affairs, and the general manager of people and culture.

The primary concerns are with both TVNZ’s development of the proposal and the lack of a proper process around consultation. E tū Negotiation Specialist, Michael Wood, says union members need much more involvement.

“The main thing we’re hearing from union members at TVNZ is that they feel their experience and expertise simply wasn’t utilised, which is obviously going to lead to a flawed proposal,” Michael says.

“There’s no use in proposing radical changes like this without exploring other options first. Already, some of the affected workers have come up with new ideas and perspectives with real merit – management should have sought those insights at the very beginning of the process.

“It’s really quite dangerous in any business, and especially one as important as a national media platform, to dictate a top-down approach in the face of challenges. It simply does not and will not work.”

Michael says that union members are advocating for a proper collaborative process.

“To start with, we need to see all the relevant information. We don’t understand how they can cut shows that continue to be a commercial success. We’ve asked for the relevant background information, including the broader financial information, so we can make informed recommendations.

“We’ve also told them we need much more time to give members a reasonable opportunity to absorb the information and come up with alternative ideas that protect news and current affairs in a sustainable way.

“Importantly, we need to know what their overall vision is. It has been incredibly disappointing to see a complete lack of a positive vision for the future of TVNZ and its important and unique role as a media platform. Without this kind of deliberate direction, the pressures we’re facing today will just continue and compound.”

Michael says this approach is not just about saving jobs, but about protecting the future of media for all of Aotearoa.

“Shortly we’ll be launching a public campaign so everyone in Aotearoa has an opportunity to show their support for quality news and current affairs. We are all stakeholders here, because it’s about telling everyone’s stories, and holding power to account. It’s time for us to get up and tell the decision makers exactly how important a well-functioning media landscape is for all of us.”

