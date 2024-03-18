Werk Agency Named Brand Partner For CubaDupa 2024

Werk Agency, Wellington’s full-service creative and marketing agency, has been named an official brand partner of CubaDupa 2024, bringing a fresh look to New Zealand’s most creative and diverse free arts festival. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, ushering in a new era of the iconic brand with their 2024 festival theme: ‘Find Your Wild’.

Set for 23-24 March, the festival – an accessible, out-of-this-world, family-friendly event celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of Te Whanganui-a-Tara against the backdrop of the city’s beloved Cuba Street – promises to be a creative playground, blurring the lines between audience and performer. Showcasing everything from music, food and performance art to live street theatre, toi māori and family entertainment, CubaDupa stands as a testament to the extraordinary array of artistic talent and cultural experiences available in the capital.

Benjamin, Creative Director at Werk Agency, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "As a Cuba Street creative agency, it was the ultimate compliment to be selected as the new brand partner for CubaDupa – the world-class street festival that celebrates everything we love about this iconic, imaginative Wellington precinct."

“We wanted to lean into the idea of ‘hyper-reality’. With a blend of vivid, textural illustrations, familiar landmarks, and past festival photography, we aim to pay homage to the iconic Cuba Street sightline, the city’s core of art and culture. We’ve reimagined it as a wild concrete-jungle-meets-urban-garden, bursting with life."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Festival Director Drew James shared his thoughts on the new 2024 branding: "We are delighted to work with Werk Agency on the new branding look and feel for CubaDupa 2024. We love how the Werk team responded to our creative brief and engaged fully with the concept of Find Your Wild. Their location and passion for Cuba Street and CubaDupa makes this a vital and inspirational creative partnership.”

Marketing Director Emlou Lattimore commented on partnering with Werk Agency for the 2024 festival: "Werk’s energy and creativity truly brought to life our Find Your Wild theme this year. We’re excited to be bringing CubaDupa back to the streets for 2024 with a fresh, vibrant look that really incentivises audience participation and speaks to our attendees. We look forward to seeing how this partnership and our brand evolve in the future."

Werk Agency is also participating in the celebrations with an interactive installation piece of their own: ‘The Secret Garden’, inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Obliteration Room’.

For more information, visit:

www.cubadupa.co.nz

Instagram

Facebook

www.werkagency.co

Instagram

Facebook

Werkmates Podcast: Drew James on Producing an Arts Festival for 100,000 People

© Scoop Media

