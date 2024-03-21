Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card - Q4 2023

Parrot Analytics presents the Streaming Report Card on the state of the US streaming industry. The report card is a quarterly recap and analysis of where the biggest players in the industry are sitting, showcasing the link between demand for original series or catalog slates and financial performance.

Last year saw major streaming powerhouses such as Netflix pull even further ahead while smaller players such as Peacock and Paramount+ mustered some much-needed momentum. But with the streaming wars maturing from infancy to adolescence, the idea that “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” seems to be taking hold as we enter a new era of re-bundling. The results promise to have a far reaching impact on the health of entertainment media.

Parrot Analytics presents our Q4 2023 Quarterly Report Card on the state of the streaming industry to assess these questions and more.

We analyzed the major platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

We intend for this to serve as a longterm resource for your continued industry coverage.

