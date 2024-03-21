Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card - Q4 2023

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 5:25 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics presents the Streaming Report Card on the state of the US streaming industry. The report card is a quarterly recap and analysis of where the biggest players in the industry are sitting, showcasing the link between demand for original series or catalog slates and financial performance.

Last year saw major streaming powerhouses such as Netflix pull even further ahead while smaller players such as Peacock and Paramount+ mustered some much-needed momentum. But with the streaming wars maturing from infancy to adolescence, the idea that “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” seems to be taking hold as we enter a new era of re-bundling. The results promise to have a far reaching impact on the health of entertainment media.

Parrot Analytics presents our Q4 2023 Quarterly Report Card on the state of the streaming industry to assess these questions and more.

We analyzed the major platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

We intend for this to serve as a longterm resource for your continued industry coverage.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 