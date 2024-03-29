Salmon Products Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Listeria

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting food company Matakana Smokehouse in its recall of a specific batch of two of its salmon products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Affected products are as follows:

Matakana Smokehouse NZ brand Citrus Gravlax (variable sizes) - Use By 10-04-24

Matakana Smokehouse NZ brand Kaffir Gravlax (variable sizes) - Use By 10-04-24

Gravlax is cured salmon.

Up-to-date details of products affected by the recall, including photographs, are available on our food recall page:

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/matakana-smokehouse-nz-brand-citrus-gravlax-and-kaffir-gravlax/

“The concern with this product is that it may contain Listeria, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick,” says New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

“Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby.”

This product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes two to three weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled product is being removed from shelves at stores. The affected products are sold at the following stores:

Stock Deli - Shop 7/11 Marina Road, Tutukaka, Northland

Omaha Superette - 4/1 Matariki Street Omaha, Auckland

IE Produce - 1 Barrys Point Road, Takapuna, Auckland

No export has occurred.

Listeria monocytogenes was discovered as a result of routine testing. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Matakana Smokehouse to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

