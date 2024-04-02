DJMed's Mobility Tech Innovations Heading Across The Ditch

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - One of New Zealand's most exciting technology companies is taking its innovative electric wheelchair and mobility device components to the big stage in Australia.

DJMed, based in Auckland, has established itself as a leader in designing cutting-edge electronic control systems, navigation modules, and other core components that power modern electric wheelchairs and mobility aids. After years of growth and numerous patented innovations in its home market, the company is now embarking on a major expansion into neighboring Australia.

"We've had tremendous success here in New Zealand developing our proprietary technology and bringing new mobility solutions to market," said Margaret Pouniu, CEO and co-founder of DJMed. "With our proven track record of advanced engineering and user-focused design philosophy, we're excited to introduce our products to the Australian mobility device market on a larger scale."

DJMed's flagship products include the Vector Drive motor controller and the SmartGuide navigation system. The Vector Drive utilizes advanced algorithms to provide incredibly smooth, precise control over electric wheelchair motors and unmatched energy efficiency. SmartGuide is an embedded stereoscopic vision module that allows wheelchairs to self-navigate through environments while avoiding obstacles.

Both components, along with DJMed's other innovations like self-adjusting suspension systems, have earned international acclaim for their cutting-edge technology and life-improving capabilities for wheelchair users. The company has racked up numerous awards, including the Designers Institute of New Zealand's Product of the Year in 2022.

"Our mission from day one has been finding ways to seamlessly integrate new technology to empower individuals and improve their mobility experiences," explained Pouniu. "We refuse to settle for 'good enough' solutions and are always striving to develop intelligent systems that are true companions to people's active lifestyles."

That commitment to user-focused design principles is a major driver behind DJMed's popularity and product demand that has fueled its growth. With a skilled research team and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Auckland, the company expects to increase its 75-person staff by over 50% to meet anticipated orders from Australia in just the first year.

DJMed's expansion comes at an opportune time as the global mobility device market is projected to grow substantially over the next decade. An aging population combined with rising rates of disabilities have significantly increased demands for assistive technologies, particularly for sophisticated power wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The Australian market alone is expected to be worth over $800 million by 2027.

In addition to establishing an Australian headquarters in Sydney, DJMed is partnering with local mobility equipment companies and medical distributors to incorporate its electronic systems into new and existing mobility device product lines. The company has already secured deals with several major manufacturers eager to upgrade their offerings with DJMed's advanced technology.

"There's been tremendous interest and we're hitting the ground running thanks to the reputation New Zealand companies have for innovation and product excellence," said Liam Jury, who was hired to lead DJMed's Australian operations. "The wheelchair community here has been lacking access to the latest advancements in areas like self-driving tech, and we're looking forward to filling that need."

While the Australian expansion represents a significant milestone, DJMed views the move as just one step in its ambitions to become a global leader in assistive mobility technology. Having already established distributors in several European countries, the company expects to push into other major markets like the United States in the coming years.

"Mobility is a fundamental human right, but unfortunately far too many people still lack access to quality assistive devices and technologies," said Pouniu. "Our vision is to eliminate those barriers through innovative engineering and thoughtful design that enhances independence and quality of life. This Australian launch is just the beginning of getting our empowering solutions out to the world."

