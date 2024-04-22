Quayside Appoints New Chief Investment Officer – Sam Newbury

Quayside has announced the appointment of Sam Newbury to the role of Chief Investment Officer (CIO), transitioning from an acting position, effective immediately.

As one of the longest-standing Quayside employees, Sam joined Quayside in 2018 and has been integral in the establishment of several investments within the portfolio to date. A constant within the investment team, Sam brings a level of stability in what has been a very undulating couple of years as we’ve navigated through COVID-19, Cyclone Gabrielle and a challenging economic and geopolitical landscape.

Sam has facilitated mergers, acquisitions, asset management, valuations, divestment, and strategy implementation, not to mention the intimate involvement he has had in several Bay of Plenty local investments, including establishing Quayside’s stake in Tauranga Crossing and the Hamilton Street Panorama Towers joint ventures.

Quayside’s investment mandate has been the perfect fit for the breadth and depth of experience Sam provides. His experience across multiple markets and asset classes, from private equity to direct investments and the real asset property portfolio, alongside his commercial acumen provides value to the organisation.

A rigorous recruitment process ensured a strong appointment, balancing internal capability with the market. Sam’s appointment supports Quayside's desire to nurture employee aspirations and ensure people feel valued and supported in their career paths.

“Growing and investing in our people is incredibly important to us. Succession of such a significant role isn’t a given, and this appointment acknowledges the hard work Sam has put in over his six-year tenure with Quayside, he thoroughly deserves it”. Says Lyndon Settle, Quayside CEO.

The appointment offers an opportunity to shape the future investment strategy and portfolio allocation, whilst maintaining a clear line of sight to our shareholder (Bay of Plenty Regional Council) expectations and delivering on the strategic purpose of growing a responsible and diversified fund, that generates long-term returns that supports prosperity for the Bay of Plenty.

