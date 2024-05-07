Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Groundbreaking International Summit Connects Global Indigenous Community

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Te Hui Taketake a Te Puna Tahua Toa

Delegates from the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are set to meet in Rotorua this July for a groundbreaking international summit bringing together the indigenous business and finance community to explore opportunities to grow the indigenous economy globally.

Te Hui Taketake a Te Puna Tahua Toa – the International Summit is an internationally significant event which will explore indigenous kaupapa including business mentoring, economic development and procurement, mental health, rights to govern, community aesthetics, youth leadership, community building and housing, education, reporting and sustainability.

The hui programme will feature informative presentations, group sessions and inspiring keynote speakers and offer numerous opportunities for attendees to engage, connect, socialise and explore Rotorua while visiting Aotearoa.

The summit is hosted by Ngā Kaitatau Māori o Aotearoa, the Māori Accountants Network representing a global collective of indigenous organisations: Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA), Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of Cananda (AFOA), Indigenous Finance & Business (IFAB).

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring our international whānau together to impart knowledge and share experiences”, said Elizabeth Richards, Convenor.” Having the opportunity to hear the mahi our indigenous brothers and sisters are undertaking and how we can collectively contribute to the global economy is not only important, but it also empowers our community to ensure a brighter future, joining us together to inspire tomorrow’s business leaders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The significance of this event has attracted financial support from organisations including New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Tourism New Zealand and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand with services in kind provided by Run Media and Tauhara North No.2 Trust. It is anticipated over 350 will attend the summit comprising business leaders, decision makers and key influencers involved in commercial and investment decision making for indigenous entities and communities including board members, tribal council members, chiefs, CEO’s and executive members, business owners, business consultants, accounting, legal and finance professionals.

The theme of the summit, “Growing the Indigenous Economy Globally”, reflects the significance of the financial contribution of indigenous peoples and businesses from around the world inviting groundbreaking discussion, exploration, engagement and connection for all peoples.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Hui Taketake a Te Puna Tahua Toa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 