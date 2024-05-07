Groundbreaking International Summit Connects Global Indigenous Community

Delegates from the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are set to meet in Rotorua this July for a groundbreaking international summit bringing together the indigenous business and finance community to explore opportunities to grow the indigenous economy globally.

Te Hui Taketake a Te Puna Tahua Toa – the International Summit is an internationally significant event which will explore indigenous kaupapa including business mentoring, economic development and procurement, mental health, rights to govern, community aesthetics, youth leadership, community building and housing, education, reporting and sustainability.

The hui programme will feature informative presentations, group sessions and inspiring keynote speakers and offer numerous opportunities for attendees to engage, connect, socialise and explore Rotorua while visiting Aotearoa.

The summit is hosted by Ngā Kaitatau Māori o Aotearoa, the Māori Accountants Network representing a global collective of indigenous organisations: Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA), Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of Cananda (AFOA), Indigenous Finance & Business (IFAB).

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring our international whānau together to impart knowledge and share experiences”, said Elizabeth Richards, Convenor.” Having the opportunity to hear the mahi our indigenous brothers and sisters are undertaking and how we can collectively contribute to the global economy is not only important, but it also empowers our community to ensure a brighter future, joining us together to inspire tomorrow’s business leaders.”

The significance of this event has attracted financial support from organisations including New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Tourism New Zealand and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand with services in kind provided by Run Media and Tauhara North No.2 Trust. It is anticipated over 350 will attend the summit comprising business leaders, decision makers and key influencers involved in commercial and investment decision making for indigenous entities and communities including board members, tribal council members, chiefs, CEO’s and executive members, business owners, business consultants, accounting, legal and finance professionals.

The theme of the summit, “Growing the Indigenous Economy Globally”, reflects the significance of the financial contribution of indigenous peoples and businesses from around the world inviting groundbreaking discussion, exploration, engagement and connection for all peoples.

