Waiting Until Spring? Why ‘The Autumn Clean’ Is Better For You

The ‘Spring Clean’ is an age-old ritual, a chance to blast away the cobwebs of winter and start fresh before the summer fills up with activities and commitments. But have we been getting it wrong all these years?

This year, ecostore is encouraging New Zealanders to embark on an ‘Autumn Clean’. As we head into a stretch of cold days and rainy weather, more time will be spent inside, making the tail-end of autumn the perfect time for a deep clean to get your home cosy and healthy.

Ecostore Cleaning (Photo supplied)

Make the most of the remaining crisp autumn days to refresh your spaces, getting rid of toxins and potential allergens such as mould and dust and creating a healthier environment for everyone ahead of hunkering down in the warmth. Keep the toxic load light by using plant and mineral-based cleaning products with naturally derived fragrances and without harmful chemicals.

Mark Dixon, CEO of Allergy NZ says an autumn refresh to tackle allergens is a great idea heading into winter. “Creating a clean space for your family is important to maintain an environment with a low allergen load. New Zealand has a particular problem with house dust mites because they thrive mainly in temperate climates where there is high humidity, so a regular clean is imperative for a healthy home. So, try to find cleaning products that remove dust and mould that might cause allergies to flare up in your household, and always avoid those that will leave caustic residues that can be harmful to our skin barrier.”

Research and Development Director Huia Iti says that ecostore’s formulations have been specifically created with people’s health in mind. “Our cleaning range offers powerful products that are carefully developed to get the tough cleaning jobs done, whilst protecting people and their families from harsh chemicals. The range is free from overpowering fumes, leaving your home fresh and clean, with subtle, naturally derived fragrances.”

“Autumn is the perfect time to do a reset of your spaces, and it’s best to look for products that don’t leave lingering nasties if you’re going to be spending more time inside over the winter months.”

Ecostore’s cleaning range is family-friendly, so you can feel confident using it for tough, everyday cleaning jobs in the spaces that your kids and pets spend the most time. Before the chill sets in, prioritise an ‘Autumn Clean’ with ecostore; after all, a year is a long time between deep cleans!

New Season, New Look

Following suit, ecostore’s cleaning range has received its own autumn refresh. The leading sustainability brand revealed an updated look for the range, with the new labels already appearing on shelves and online.

The new labelling aims to help customers find their favourite eco-friendly products and modernise the brand’s look and feel, but fans can rest assured that the product formulation and trusted ecostore quality remain the same.

Ecostore’s cleaning range comes in bottles made from renewable sugarcane and recycled plastic, and is plant and mineral-based with subtle and fresh naturally derived fragrances to fight odours. Ecostore customers can be confident that their cleaning products will be easy on the environment without compromising on performance; the products contain powerful plant-based surfactants that are tough on germs, grime and dirt, and the range is septic tank safe.

