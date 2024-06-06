Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Activity Down 4 Percent In March 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The seasonally adjusted volume of building work was $8.3 billion in the March 2024 quarter, down 4.0 percent compared with the December 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The seasonally adjusted volume of residential building work fell 4.8 percent to $5.2 billion and non-residential building work fell 2.8 percent to $3.0 billion over the same period.

“The total volume of building work in the March 2024 quarter was the lowest quarterly volume in the past two years,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Seasonally adjusted volume estimates remove the effects of price changes and typical seasonal patterns.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Building activity down 4 percent in March 2024 quarter
  • Value of building work put in place: March 2024 quarter
  • CSV files for download
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 