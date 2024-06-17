Aotea Electric Auckland Limited Announces Victoria Mahan As New Chief Executive

Victoria Mahan is to be the new Chief Executive of leading electricians, Aotea Electric Auckland Limited (AEAL), effective today.

Mahan assumes the newly shaped role of CEO from former Managing Director and respected businessman, Marc Malone. Malone, who resigns from his role after 18 years, led the strategic direction of the firm, governance and operations through what has been New Zealand’s largest construction boom. Malone is not leaving AEAL but will continue in a special projects capacity part-time. On behalf of AEAL, Karen Price thanks Malone for his considerable contribution.

Mahan is a highly experienced executive with over 20 years’ experience in leadership positions at both Spark and Hewlett Packard. Mahan’s appointment signals a realignment of business objectives for AEAL as it nears its third decade in operation. Mahan has a proven track record of revenue and organisational growth. Her keen focus on culture and performance align with the future direction of AEAL. "I am thrilled to join the AEAL family as the new CEO. I look forward to connecting with the team, as well as suppliers, and customers. Together with our talented team we will continue to provide the superior service we are renowned for.”

AEAL Chair Karen Price, comments, “Victoria Mahan’s background as a chartered accountant will bring analytical rigour to this thriving business. Her values align with AEAL’s strong social commitment. It is an exciting pairing for the future of the business and its customers.”

