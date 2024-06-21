Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Portwest Opens New Warehouse In Auckland, New Zealand

Friday, 21 June 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Portwest

Ribbon Cutting (L-R): Orla Good, Commercial Director, Portwest and Her Excellency Jane Connolly, Ambassador of Ireland to New Zealand. Photo/Supplied

Portwest, a global manufacturer of premium workwear and safety gear, proudly announces its investment and entry into the New Zealand market. To celebrate this, Jane Connolly, Ambassador of Ireland to New Zealand formally opened our new warehouse in Auckland, New Zealand. This 2,000m² state-of-the-art facility will house over 140 products and local sales support.

This expansion reflects Portwest's commitment to the region, building on business growth and growing demand for our safety gear. The new warehouse will enable quick delivery times and product availability for New Zealand customers, furthering Portwest's mission to provide outstanding customer service, premium-quality and innovative safety solutions.

