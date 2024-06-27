Tiaki In Kirikiriroa Celebrates Care For People, Place And Culture In Hamilton

Hamilton tourism and hospitality businesses making standout contributions to the environment, community and cultural storytelling are being recognised as part of a new ‘Tiaki in Kirikiriroa’ initiative, launched by Hamilton & Waikato Tourism in partnership with Hamilton City Council.

The initiative showcases outstanding examples of tiaki (caring for people, place and culture) in action through engaging video and written interviews with businesses across the visitor sector including accommodation, hospitality, retail, transport and experiences. As well as a helpful how-to guide and educational videos illustrating how tiaki can be implemented in any business.

“There is some fantastic mahi done by many Hamilton businesses to ensure they are leaving a positive legacy for the city, its people, and Kirikiriroa’s natural environment,” said Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Chief Executive Nicola Greenwell.

“From solar-powered buildings and feeding the community to supply chain waste minimisation and even zookeepers on e-bikes, Tiaki in Kirikiriroa shines a spotlight on fresh-thinking and community-minded approaches that are sure to inspire change for the better.”

The initiative has been created as part of regenerative kaupapa of the Waikato Destination Management Plan and ties in with the national tourism industry’s Tiaki Promise. The Tiaki Promise has been widely adopted by tourism operators across the country and is promoted to domestic and international visitors, at businesses, visitor information services, airports and on Air New Zealand flights.

Hamilton City Council Deputy Chief Executive Sean Murray said the city has some forward-thinking organisations making Kirikiriroa great.

“Some of the environmental, social and cultural initiatives underway in Hamilton are firsts for New Zealand. We should be proud of how far we’ve come, as well as how much further we can go,” Murray said.

“Tiaki in Kirikiriroa is making it easy for businesses to be inspired by other’s great work - easy to show visitors and locals the positive impact their making, and easy to know how businesses can build tiaki into the way they operate.”

One of the personalities profiled in the video and article series is Lisa Quarrie, owner of Hayes Common and Weave Eatery in Hamilton East. She said the initiative was a good way to share some of the many small and not so small steps being taken to make a positive difference to the environment and local communities.

“New Zealand’s Tiaki Promise underpins how we do business and that means really aligning our food and experience with our people, our environment and our communities,” Quarrie said.

“We’re very much part of a special neighbourhood here and we want to make sure our imprint on the neighbourhood is a positive one.”

Greenwell said Hamilton & Waikato Tourism’s work on Tiaki in Kirikiriroa came hot on the heels of Tiaki in Waitomo – a successful story-driven initiative launched last year and focusing on the work of tourism operators in the Waitomo area.

“It’s an honour for us to share the stories showcasing the passion local businesses have for doing things better and we hope the videos, guides and articles help to inspire this same commitment to people, culture and the environment in fellow Hamilton businesses.”

