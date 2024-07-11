Innovation, Renovation, Inspiration… The Auckland Home Show Has It All This September At Auckland Showgrounds

It’s one of New Zealand’s largest building projects and it’s due for completion this September!

The Auckland Home Show – happening 5th – 8th September at the Auckland Showgrounds, continues to claim the title of Australasia’s largest home event.

With more than 40 years under its belt, and 500 exhibitors on board, it’s a juggernaut that has defied decades of economic booms, recessions and lockdowns to maintain its spot as the ultimate marketplace for everything related to the home.

And despite the current recession, Amanda Magnus, General Manager of show organiser, Exhibitions and Events New Zealand says the show is heading for a sell-out.

“It’s the face-to-face aspect of The Auckland Home Show that is so important. Visitors can come and see thousands of actual products, talk with experts and get advice on installation... And it’s all in one place. You really can’t beat it,” she says.

Around 80% of exhibitors re-book immediately after each show for the following year and Magnus says it’s been no different this time around. Product categories evolve over time, but she says the experienced sales team have filled the all-important kitchen, bathroom and outdoor categories and only have a few areas they’ve yet to fill.

“We make sure we don’t oversell any category, so we’re still on the hunt for some things, but we’re nearly ready to close off the sales and finalise the list for the show.

“If we accepted double-ups we could sell the show out much more quickly, but we want to offer a full range variety in every category and that’s better for everybody,” she says.

The show takes more than a year to plan and prepare, with the venue booked years ahead, massive marquees to hire and install, and an army of experienced riggers, electricians, builders and stand designers ready to complete the build-up in the short 5-day window.

Then with around 40,000 visitors filling the venue over the four days of the show, there’s another huge team of security, ushers and registration staff that take up the challenge – starting well before the doors open at 10:00am and through to after-dark closing time.

And after the doors close and the de-build of the show happens, sales from the show continue for months afterwards.

A report done in 2019 indicated that $30M worth of business happens at the Auckland Home Show each year, providing months of work for the companies involved, and that an enquiry for a product or service at the show can take a long time to resolve into a completed project. Allowing for inflation, Magnus believes that figure would have more than doubled in the past five years.

“There's a reason why it's been around for 40 something years and it's because it works. It works for you the visitor and it works for you the exhibitor.

“Visitors know they can bring their plans and ideas and can walk away with a list of suppliers, competitive quotations and in many cases, significant discounts over what they’d pay in a showroom or retail store.

“That’s an offer that you can’t get anywhere else,” she says.

See www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz

