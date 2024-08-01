Agri-product Regulatory Review Progress Applauded

In a tough economic environment, farmers will be buoyed by news the Government is wasting no time on moves to streamline approval processes for new agricultural products, Federated Farmers says.

"It’s taking too long, and costing too much, for Kiwi farmers to access agrichemicals and other products already in use in other OECD countries," Federated Farmers arable chair David Birkett says.

The terms of reference have now been signed off for the Ministry for Regulation review, and work is underway with importers, manufacturers and regulatory agencies to look for improvements and efficiencies.

"That’s great news for our sector, and the economy.

"To stay competitive on international markets our farmers and growers need speedy access to safety-approved new products and treatments that can help them lift production and deal with pests, climate change and other challenges," Birkett says.

