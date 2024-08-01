Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Agri-product Regulatory Review Progress Applauded

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

In a tough economic environment, farmers will be buoyed by news the Government is wasting no time on moves to streamline approval processes for new agricultural products, Federated Farmers says.

"It’s taking too long, and costing too much, for Kiwi farmers to access agrichemicals and other products already in use in other OECD countries," Federated Farmers arable chair David Birkett says.

The terms of reference have now been signed off for the Ministry for Regulation review, and work is underway with importers, manufacturers and regulatory agencies to look for improvements and efficiencies.

"That’s great news for our sector, and the economy.

"To stay competitive on international markets our farmers and growers need speedy access to safety-approved new products and treatments that can help them lift production and deal with pests, climate change and other challenges," Birkett says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 