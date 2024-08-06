Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ASB Further Drops Rates

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: ASB

An update on ASB’s rates position below:

ASB further drops rates ahead of next week’s OCR

ASB has today lowered rates on several of its fixed home lending terms, including a market-leading rate of 6.25% for its 2-year term.

ASB’s 18-month rate drops by 20 basis points from 6.69% to 6.49%, while its 2-year rate drops 24 basis points from 6.49% to 6.25%. Longer-term rates are now all below 6%, with the 3-and-4-year terms dropping 36 and 30 basis points respectively, now at 5.99%.

ASB has also lowered its term deposits between 9 months and 60 months by up to 30 basis points.

