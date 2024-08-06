ASB Further Drops Rates
ASB further drops rates ahead of next
week’s OCR
ASB has today lowered rates on
several of its fixed home lending terms, including a
market-leading rate of 6.25% for its 2-year
term.
ASB’s 18-month rate drops by 20 basis points
from 6.69% to 6.49%, while its 2-year rate drops 24 basis
points from 6.49% to 6.25%. Longer-term rates are now all
below 6%, with the 3-and-4-year terms dropping 36 and 30
basis points respectively, now at 5.99%.
ASB has also
lowered its term deposits between 9 months and 60 months by
up to 30 basis
points.
