Daikin NZ Creates Cutting-edge Warehouse And Distribution Centres

Leading heat pump company Daikin New Zealand is expanding with two purpose-built facilities in Auckland and Christchurch to meet customer demand and improve services nationally.

Daikin Park will consolidate all four of the company’s Auckland locations on a 12,150m2 site in Mt Wellington, making it the largest Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) warehouse in the country. The Christchurch facility will start construction in the next 18 months to service the growing South Island market.

Daikin Park Auckland Bowden Road (Photo/Supplied)

Managing Director, Ryuta Hayashibara, said Daikin Park will help reinforce its position as the market leader in New Zealand by supporting faster response times and improving customer experience.

“The expansion will enable us to be more agile and improve our operation resulting in greater customer satisfaction while continuing to drive customer growth and focusing on technology and product innovation to improve indoor air quality and ensure all Kiwi homes are warm, dry, and sufficiently heated.”

Outbound operations from the Auckland facility start on August 19 and the full company will be relocated and operational by mid-October.

Supply Chain and facilities Manager, Andy Heydon, said to streamline operations, the new site has 10 docks, a capacity of 10,900 pallet spaces, and capacity to distribute 470,000 cubic meters of freight per year.

“We are taking control of our own supply chain with Daikin Parks being a significant investment in the company’s future,” he said.

Daikin Park is a partnership with industrial property experts PFI whose projects include Sistema Plastics manufacturing facility near Auckland Airport.

Daikin’s new Auckland facility is targeting a 5 Greenstar rating to support Daikin Global’s ambitious sustainability goals, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The new building includes environmentally friendly elements such as electric vehicle charging stations, a 100kw solar system, and rainwater harvesting tanks.

The opening of Daikin Park Auckland follows Daikin Australia's successful expansion recently with the launch of similar facilities in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

Beyond its warehousing and office capability, the facility houses Daikin's sales team, Trade Centre, and showroom.

The location also features a Training Academy offering courses to develop, upskill and increase the knowledge of technicians, Daikin’s specialist dealers, and the sales team.

