Collaboration Between Radio Aotearoa And The Platform

Radio Aotearoa is thrilled to unveil a new partnership with The Platform, expanding the reach of its dynamic content.

Starting Monday, September 9th, The Platform will be broadcast live on Radio Aotearoa’s frequencies, bringing its unique programming to a broader audience. Listeners can now tune in weekdays from 8:30am to Midday to catch The Platform on the following frequencies:

Tauranga 105.4 FM

Hawkes Bay 1368 AM

Pukekohe 88.2 FM

Hamilton 107.0 FM

Manukau 107.4 FM

Freeview Channel 71

And now on Rova (Radio Aotearoa)

We also have new frequencies starting in Northland, Palmerston North, Wellington and the South Island.

George Ngatai Owner of Radio Aotearoa and Sean Plunket, Founder and Editor in Chief of The Platform, expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“This is a win for everyone! We get to engage with a whole new bunch of kiwis, and Radio Aotearoa has some new programmes to increase its connection to its audience.”

As part of this collaboration, The Platform will retain editorial control over its content, including the popular Sean Plunket and Michael Laws shows.

“We are excited to have Sean and Michael entertain our listeners and give their view of New Zealand and across the world”, Ngatai said.

Stay tuned for engaging content and exciting discussions as The Platform and Radio Aotearoa join forces to bring fresh perspectives to listeners across New Zealand.

