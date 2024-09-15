Australasia’s Largest Independent Collision Repair Network Car Craft Group Expands Into New Zealand

Car Craft Group, Australasia’s largest independent network of collision repair companies announces the formation of Car Craft New Zealand in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Car Craft Group CEO Peter McMahon said ‘We are excited to now be in New Zealand and working with a group of business owners who are like-minded individuals motivated to offer opportunities to fellow independent body shop owners across New Zealand.

McMahon added; this is a great opportunity for owners who are keen to keep their independent identity while being a part of something much larger, offering networking opportunities, opening doors to advantages a single operator sometimes cannot access.

Work on the project has been carried out over several months, and we are excited to see our brand further expand across to New Zealand, the NZ business will follow the successful format developed by Car Craft Group over 38 years in Australia.

Foundation member Robert Braun was asked why he thought New Zealand needed an organisation such as Car Craft Group,

“If professional independent Kiwi businesses are to compete, prosper and over time build company assets of tangible value in New Zealand’s fast evolving collision repair industry, there really is no other option but to build and support an organisation such as Car Craft Group.”

The Car Craft Group is a cooperative type of business model made up of over 150 independently owned and operated collision repair centres.

This passionate group of industry professionals are driven by a strong desire to lift industry standards of presentation, business practice and customer service whilst ensuring the future development of an independent Australian and New Zealand collision repair industry.

Car Craft Group New Zealand is seeking expressions of interest from reputable collision repairers who want to learn more about the Car Craft network.

