Transpower Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive

Transpower today announced the appointment of James Kilty as its new Chief Executive.

James is currently Chief Executive of electricity and gas distribution company Powerco, a role he has held for the last three years. Prior to that James spent almost 20 years at Contact Energy in a variety of roles including Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Generation and Development Officer.

Board Chair Dr Keith Turner said “We are delighted to announce James’ appointment as the next Chief Executive of Transpower. Having worked across much of the electricity supply chain, James not only has broad sector experience but the unique experience of having worked for critical groups of Transpower customers.”

“Across all his roles he has shown his ability to lift productivity, improve operating efficiency, enable capital investment, and build high performing teams. James has taken an active leadership role in the sector chairing the Electricity CEO Forum and as deputy Chair of the Electricity Networks Association alongside other roles in the broader energy industry. He brings a passion for energy, the sector and the critical role that electrification will play in decarbonising New Zealand’s economy,” Dr Turner said.

James Kilty said “I’m excited to be joining the Transpower team at this key time in New Zealand’s energy transition. Transpower has a critical role in providing an essential service to New Zealanders both as system operator and grid owner. The opportunity to help lead the organisation and contribute to New Zealand as we work with the energy industry and customers to chart a sustainable transition path is something I did not want to miss.”

James takes up his new role on (or before) 6 March 2025. John Clarke will remain Acting Chief Executive of Transpower until that time.

