Somar Digital Launches TransitDash: A Visionary SaaS Solution To Unlock The Future Of Public Transport Information

Somar Digital is excited to announce the launch of TransitDash, a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for public transport providers. TransitDash offers a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline the creation and management of public transport information, delivering significant cost savings, increased operational efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience.

TransitDash is the ultimate solution for transit managers, office staff, and brand and marketing teams who face the daily challenges of balancing cost efficiency with service quality, adapting to technological advancements, and managing operational complexity. This all-in-one platform simplifies the creation of crucial assets like service alerts, timetables, disruption collateral and digital departure screens, ensuring that public transport providers can deliver accurate, consistent, and timely information to their passengers with ease.

“Public transport providers have long struggled with outdated systems, inconsistent branding, and the challenge of managing vast amounts of data across multiple channels,” said Lauren Strpko, Product Design Specialist at Somar Digital. “TransitDash addresses these pain points by offering a user-friendly platform that not only simplifies workflows but also ensures that all information is accurate, on-brand, and easily accessible to both staff and passengers.”

Key features of TransitDash include:

Poster and Flyer Builder : Create brand-aligned posters and collateral with integrated GTFS data quickly and easily, reducing the need for external design resources and software.

: Create brand-aligned posters and collateral with integrated GTFS data quickly and easily, reducing the need for external design resources and software. Printable Timetables : Generate print-friendly timetables automatically with advanced customization options, providing a simpler workflow for producing transit information for signage, paper timetable brochures and downloadables for customers.

: Generate print-friendly timetables automatically with advanced customization options, providing a simpler workflow for producing transit information for signage, paper timetable brochures and downloadables for customers. Service Alerts Wizard : Step-by-step service alert wizard to quickly create consistent passenger notifications and service alerts, reducing confusion and expediting disruption communications.

: Step-by-step service alert wizard to quickly create consistent passenger notifications and service alerts, reducing confusion and expediting disruption communications. Live Tracking Map: Provides real-time visibility of all public transport vehicles, allowing transit operators to monitor services, delays, and passenger capacity at a glance.

Digital Screens : Manage and update digital departure screens across transit networks, providing passengers with accurate, real-time information on any screen or display.

: Manage and update digital departure screens across transit networks, providing passengers with accurate, real-time information on any screen or display. Cost of Journey Calculator : Innovative tool to provide detailed information on the true cost and environmental impact of different travel choices for the same journey.

: Innovative tool to provide detailed information on the true cost and environmental impact of different travel choices for the same journey. Website and App Development: Custom transit websites and apps offering real-time updates, journey planning, and seamless data integration for an enhanced commuter experience.

TransitDash meets the diverse needs of public transport providers. Transit managers can boost team efficiency, offering tools that balance cost effectiveness with quality service. Office staff, often under pressure during disruptions, benefit from streamlined workflows and accurate data management, ensuring performance in any situation. Brand teams appreciate the platform's ability to maintain consistent, trustworthy communications across channels, reducing bottlenecks of design changes and approval delays.

Somar Digital partners with public transport agencies to deliver easy-to-use tools that communicate effectively with customers across multiple channels. With TransitDash, public transport providers can deliver clear, accurate, and timely information across various touchpoints, enhancing the overall passenger experience and building trust with their customers.

Fiona Reid, Somar Digital’s CEO, says, "In today’s challenging economic environment where Public Transport leaders, marketers and administrators are being asked to do more with less, TransitDash’s tools - both individually and collectively will help take the pain points away, supporting a more sustainable, efficient operation.”

About Somar Digital

Founded in Wellington in 2008, Somar Digital provides a full suite of web services and design expertise, putting people at the heart of every digital experience. This includes user experience / user interface design, rapid development, customised Silverstripe solutions, cloud hosting + support, agile delivery and research workshops.

Key clients include Metlink, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Translink Queensland, The Cancer Society, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ (formerly Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency), Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Cancer Society New Zealand, MSD and New Zealand Red Cross.

