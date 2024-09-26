Hotel Montreal And Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel: Exclusive Luxury Hideaways For Celebrities

Hotel Montreal Courtyard (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch, New Zealand – Hotel Montreal has become the preferred retreat for celebrities seeking privacy and luxury hotel accommodation in Christchurch. Located near the central business district, this five-star boutique hotel offers a unique combination of seclusion and convenience that has made it a favourite among high-profile guests.

While at the other end of the country, nestled in the heart of Queenstown, the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel has become the destination of choice for celebrities seeking a luxurious and discreet getaway. This boutique luxury hotel offers a unique blend of exclusivity and convenience, appealing to high-profile guests who value privacy and comfort.

Both hotels stand out for its thoughtful amenities tailored to the needs of its exclusive clientele. Some rooms feature a private balcony, providing celebrities with a space to relax away from prying eyes and eager fans. The hotel also boasts a discreet entrance, allowing them to come and go unnoticed, ensuring their stay remains private and uninterrupted.

“Our guests value the discretion and personalised service we provide,” said Thomas Patterson, General Manager, Patterson Group. “Whether it's coordinating with professional drivers for seamless transportation or ensuring that our staff maintain the highest levels of confidentiality, we go above and beyond to create a safe and serene environment.”

Recently, well-known American 1990s sitcom comedian and 1970s folk, pop rock artist have been spotted enjoying Hotel Montreal’s luxurious and anonymous setting.

The hotel Montreal's opulent penthouse suite this ensures a secure and exclusive environment, perfect for those seeking the utmost privacy, while enjoying 5-star luxury.

“While, celebrities often book the entire floor or all 26 rooms, often the production crew or band members will stay in another location, to not attract any attention at Hotel Montreal,” he said.

Unlike many urban hotels, both hotel have a low-rise structure, offering additional peace of mind, without the concern for high-rise hazards, particularly in the Christchurch region, known for past seismic activity

Thomas highlights the prime location of both hotels, noting that their special guests can enjoy the convenience of being near the CBD while avoiding fan interactions. Guests can also relish the tranquillity offered by the Christchurch Botanic Gardens and Hagley Park, or Queenstown’s scenic view of the Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu.

The hotels’ ability to offer an exclusive yet accessible havens has solidified its reputation as the go-to destination for celebrities visiting Christchurch and Queenstown. Their commitment to privacy, safety, and discreet 5-star service ensures that every stay is a memorable and tranquil experience.

