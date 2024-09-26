Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
William Hartree Memorial Lodge Opening For Bookings

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

William Hartree Memorial Lodge. Credit Kelly Eaton

The Department of Conservation is opening William Hartree Memorial Lodge in Hawke’s Bay for public bookings from this Saturday, 28 September.

The Lodge is in the William Hartree Memorial Scenic Reserve in Puketitiri. The area is known for its regenerating forest which largely exists through the efforts of dedicated local conservationists.

Kelly Eaton, DOC Heritage and Visitors Project Lead Ranger, says the lodge is an ideal entry-level facility to introduce your family and friends to the bush.

“The lodge sleeps 10 within 3 bunk rooms, with a central living area connecting to a kitchen, toilet and shower room,” says Kelly. “It’s accessible by car and it has power, so it’s great for people who might be dipping their toes into the great outdoors but don’t want the full ‘roughing it’ experience just yet.”

Several short walks are available right outside the door, with more within 30 minutes to 1 hour driving distance. Popular local areas include Little’s Bush, Balls Clearing, and the Mangatutu Hot Springs.

William Hartree was a local conservationist, and the reserve and lodge were created in his memory. The lodge itself was built in 1966 by the Junior Wildlife Wardens.

Booking the lodge costs a total of $145 per night.

